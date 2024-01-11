Little Village’s 2024 Comics Issue





What’s in store for 2024? Little Village’s January Comics Issue includes strips from 20 local comic artists inspired by their fears and hopes for the year ahead.

Sarah Allen Reed

RV. Xen

Lauren Haldeman

Kassie Morlan

Anna Reishus

Aly High

Dave Dugan

Samuel Benson

Benjamin Skeers

Derek Muse Lambert

Ramona Muse Lambert

Matt Griffin

John Martinek

Jared Jewell

Ethan Edvenson

Jared Jewell

Matt Laux

Brock David McConchie

Lucius Pham

Joshua Carroll

Matt Griffin

These comics were originally published in Little Village’s January 2024 issue.