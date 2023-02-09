Little Village announces Isaac Hamlet as statewide Arts & Culture Editor

Little Village staff are pleased to announce that long-time Iowa arts journalist Isaac Hamlet joined our team this month as Arts & Culture Editor. This is a statewide position based primarily out of LV’s Central Iowa office at Des Moines’ Mainframe Studios.

A Michigan native, Isaac has lived in Iowa for ten years. He began his career as an arts journalist at the Daily Iowan, then covered the Eastern Iowa arts scene as a reporter for the Press-Citizen. At his most recent position with the Des Moines Register, Hamlet covered arts and culture statewide for the USA Today Network.

“I’m excited to be part of this team because of Little Village’s focus on positioning Iowa-centric content alongside national and international touring exhibits and artists–particularly the ability to spotlight smaller, Iowa-based artists working across multiple mediums,” Isaac said. “I’ve consistently been thrilled by the publication’s dedication to getting the best version of a story as opposed to the first, which, I believe, serves readers who want the fullest version of a story that interests them.”

“As now-Arts Editor emeritus, I couldn’t be more excited about the experience and creativity Isaac brings to this role,” said Little Village Publisher and former Arts Editor Genevieve Trainor.

Little Village President Matthew Steele has enjoyed reading Hamlet’s work since his earliest days with the Daily Iowan. “In his coverage of both the locally grown and the internationally renowned, Isaac has proven throughout his career that he is capable of capturing the fullness of Iowa culture, and communicating that to the world in ways that are both surprising and deeply resonant,” Steele said. “I’m excited to see this body of work continue to develop at Little Village.”

You can reach Isaac by emailing isaac@littlevillagemag.com.