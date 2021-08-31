Linn County Treasurer’s Office closes to the public because it’s short-staffed due to COVID-19









The Linn County Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public starting Tuesday.

“The Linn County Treasurer’s Office announces it will close to walk-in customers beginning August 31, 2021 until further notice due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19 positive cases and exposures,” according to a news release from the county on Monday afternoon. “The office will reopen when staffing levels are adequate for operations to be open to the public.”

Linn County has been experiencing a surge in both new cases of COVID-19 and patients hospitalized with the virus, since the more highly contagious Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus in the state.

Linn County Public Health Director Pramod Dwivedi said last week that 83 percent of the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases in August were caused by the Delta variant.

Linn County has had a mask mandate for all county-owned buildings since Aug. 9. Cedar Rapids began requiring face masks in all city-owned buildings a week earlier. Both mandates apply to people regardless of their vaccination status.

According to data compiled by the New York Times, 66 percent of Linn County residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. When residents under 12, who are not currently eligible for vaccinations, are included in county totals, the percentage of fully vaccinated residents drops to 56 percent.

“The Treasurer’s Office will continue processing transactions received through the mail, drop box, and email and responding to the heavy volume of phone calls as staffing levels allow,” the news release stated.

Vehicle registrations can renewed and property taxes can be paid online, using the Iowa Tax and Tags site. There is also a white drop-box outside the county’s Public Service Center at 935 2nd Ave SW, where people can deposit payments and drop off paperwork for the Treasurer’s Office.









