Linn County Public Health will hold a virtual town hall on COVID-19

Linn County Public Health COVID-19 virtual town hall Friday, April 10 at noon







5 Shares

Linn County Public Health is having a virtual town hall on Friday, April 10, that will focus on what people can do to reduce community spread of COVID-19.

The virtual town hall, which begins at noon, will be held via GoToMeeting, a video conference software. LCPH Clinical Services Supervisor Heather Meador and Dr. Dustin Arnold of UnityPoint Health will be providing information and answering questions submitted by the public.

Community members can submit a question via email to LCPH.meetings@linncounty.org with the subject line “Friday Virtual Town Hall.” Questions by email need to be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

Questions can also be asked during the virtual town hall by using the chat function in GoToMeeting.

The meeting can be viewed from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going to the GoToMeeting link and following the prompts.

Individuals who want to listen by phone can call 646-749-3112 and enter the access code 431-641-245.







5 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com