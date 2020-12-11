Advertisement

Linn County expected to receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 7
    Shares

Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Linn County Public Health (LCPH) anticipates receiving the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week and plans to begin distributing the vaccine to healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. More information about the county’s vaccine distribution will be shared next week, according to LCPH.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her Dec. 3 news conference that Iowa should receive 172,000 doses of two COVID-19 vaccines pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA’s vaccine advisory panel voted 17 to 4, with one member abstaining, on Thursday in favor of emergency authorization of Pfizer vaccine for people 16 years old and older. The FDA almost always follows the advisory panel’s recommendations.

Advertisement

A decision regarding a COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna is expected to be made next week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allocate the vaccine to states based on population size and target population, the news release from LCPH stated. The Iowa Department of Public Health will then distribute the vaccine to counties.

Linn County’s first allocations of the vaccine will be directed to healthcare sites with ultra-cold storage capacity, according to LCPH.

In an email to Little Village, LCPH assessment and health promotion supervisor Kaitlin Emrich said the department is “planning for a variety of vaccine distribution scenarios.”

“Given the fluid nature of COVID-19 vaccine distribution as linked to phased vaccine distribution, we will be prepared to share more about vaccine distribution next week,” Emrich said. “We are hoping to learn more about distribution details from state and federal partners in the coming days, as the FDA Emergency Use Authorization is anticipated, and ACIP and the Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council convene, which will guide our vaccine distribution locally.”

The vaccine’s supply is expected to increase next year and eventually be available for anyone who would like to get it.

“Once vaccine is adequately available, residents will be able to receive the vaccine at local pharmacies and some local clinics,” according to LCPH.

Advertisement


  • 7
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

For $15/mo you get FilmScene Member and Englert Friend benefits and help secure our future.

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.