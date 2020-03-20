Linn County declares a state of disaster emergency







The Linn County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Disaster Emergency on Thursday. The declaration activates the disaster response and recovery aspects of the county’s comprehensive emergency plan. It also recognizes that a civil emergency exists in each of the county’s municipalities.

“It will increase our ability to respond and address the health and welfare needs in our community by authorizing the use of all available municipal and county resources that are reasonably necessary to assist us in responding to COVID-19 in our community,” Supervisor Stacey Walker said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The declaration also orders county and municipal agencies to direct equipment, personnel and facilities to assist the Linn County Public Health Department and the Linn County Emergency Management Agency to “prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus.”

Iowa City declared a civil emergency on Wednesday. Their proclamation will have two immediate effects. It will allow the Iowa City Police Department to issue criminal citations or arrest individuals in order to enforce the restrictions on public activity listed in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State of Public Health Disaster Emergency declaration. And empowers City Manager Geoff Fruinn “to purchase or lease goods and services to help further the response to COVID-19 without the City’s standard competitive procurement procedure.”

The Linn County declaration is in effect for six months, but it can be canceled or extended if necessary.







