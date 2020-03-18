Iowa City declares state of civil emergency, IDPH announces nine more Iowans test positive for COVID-19







26 Shares

On Wednesday, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation declaring “a civil emergency exists within the City of Iowa City due to the dangers presented by COVID-19 and its confirmed community spread.”

According to the city manager’s office, the proclamation will have two immediate effects. It will allow the Iowa City Police Department to issue criminal citations or arrest individuals in order to enforce the restrictions on public activity listed in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State of Public Health Disaster Emergency declaration, including the closure of bars and the 10 person limit on public gatherings.

The proclamation also empowers City Manager Geoff Fruinn “to purchase or lease goods and services to help further the response to COVID-19 without the City’s standard competitive procurement procedure.”

On Tuesday, Iowa City closed its City Hall to the general public. City government departments can be reached online or by phone. Anyone with questions about how to contact a city agency can call 319-356-5000 for assistance.

Nine new cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday evening that nine more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the individuals live in Johnson County, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county to 21. Two of the other infected individuals live in Polk County, two are residents of Dallas County, one lives in Washington County and the other in Winneshiek County.

The new cases bring the total of Iowans diagnosed with COVID-19 to 38.







26 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com