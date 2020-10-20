Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Rep. Kaufmann has not earned my trust or my vote

Posted on by Letters

Rep. Bobby Kaufman (R-Wilton) — Adam Burke/Little Village

By Kathleen Darling, West Branch

Mr. Kaufmann has not earned my trust or my vote. He does have a gift for saying the right thing according to the audience. After I visited several town hall meetings I found his responses evasive, dismissive and misleading. For example, in Clarence when public workers present raised concerns of the 2017 gutted collective bargaining bill, Mr. Kaufmann stated he would see what he could do. The bill passed quickly and Mr. Kaufmann was not one of the six Republicans that broke ranks and voted against the bill. When questioned on his vote he remarked he was not going to waste taxpayers’ money.

Another concern is his missing or ineffective support for mental health services. According to NAMI, Iowa ranks among the worst states in our nation for providing assistance to our mentally ill. Mr. Kaufmann was elected in 2013 and basically our assistance for this human need has become worse. As of 2015 we lost both Clarinda and the Mount Pleasant facilities. Recently Iowa City Mercy Hospital has closed its mental health beds due to COVID. It is a fact that we have more mentally ill persons in jail then in a MHI. During 2016 Mr. Kaufmann publicly denied extra assistance to our public university students experiencing anxiety.

Our statewide suicide rates have increased 36.2 percent over the last 17 years. Half of all suicides are from gunshots. Mr. Kaufmann supported gun laws that would override background checks allowing those with a history of mental illness or domestic abuse to have access. The only recent legislation that addresses our mentally unstable citizens was the 2019 Children Health bill. This bill was severely underfunded and left out funding for children with brain injury and disabilities. It took six years for Mr. Kaufmann to promote any action on this issue. There are still no resources for persons over 18 years. We have had this emergency as long as Mr. Kaufmann has been in office. His actions have been too little, too limited, and way too late.

Advertisement

Lonny Pulkrabek, as a law enforcer, has had to recognize problems before they become emergencies. He has implemented crisis intervention and mental health training for officers. The success of this program has officers from other districts attending. He is outstanding in his ability to work with people of opposing views. He became president of the Iowa State Sheriff and Deputies Association and the Iowa State Association of Counties (reducing emergency response times and expanding patrols of rural roads). Here is a leader whose integrity is in his action.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started