Letter to the editor: Miller-Meeks is failing Iowans again on gun safety

Posted on by Letters

Member of Students Against School Shootings march from College Green Park to the Pedestrian Mall for the March for Gun Safety. Tuesday, March 30, 2018. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

By Don Paulson, Letts

Republican U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks is failing Iowans again.

She has said she would not support recent proposals to deal with gun violence. Miller-Meeks voted “no” on the Protecting Our Kids Act, the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, and the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. Last year she even voted against stricter background checks.

A solid majority of Americans favor these common-sense ideas. They are sick of the almost daily mass shootings in this country. It doesn’t have to be like this.

But apparently Miller-Meeks is with the pro-gun manufacturing lobby. She has taken their money (around $11,000) according to Open Secrets.

Miller-Meeks is putting too many Iowans at risk with her abysmal voting record. She even voted “no” on bills to raise the minimum wage, expand voter rights and to prevent wage discrimination based on sex.

Iowans in the First District need an honest and responsible representative to serve their needs. Christina Bohannan is that person.


