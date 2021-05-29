Letter to the editor: Jon Green will make a more equitable Johnson County









Join me in voting for Democrat Jon Green for Johnson County Supervisor in the June 8 election. Jon was elected mayor of Lone Tree in 2018 and worked hard to make his hometown a better place for everyone. He insisted that most city employee wages be raised to $15/hour when that was not easy to do. He also sought out opportunities to improve child care and broadband options to help workers who need those services to improve their working conditions. Green also preserved the community dining program so it could continue to provide a nutritious but relatively cheap meal for those in need.

Jon will bring this same progressive pragmatism to the Board of Supervisors. Jon can help the County respond equitably to spend the $29 million in federal aid to help those who were the most hurt by the COVID crisis. And Jon knows the County needs to continue its pursuit of racial justice to respond to the needs brought to our attention last summer.

You can learn more about Jon at www.greenforjc.com. Vote early for Jon Green weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Administration Building.









