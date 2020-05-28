Letter to the editor from J.P. Claussen: Christina Bohannan will be a fierce advocate for public education









By J.P Claussen, Coralville

I am joining many other local government officials in supporting Christina Bohannan’s candidacy to be the next state representative for Iowa House District 85.

I am a member of the ICCSD School Board, a special education teacher, and a former president and chief negotiator for the ICEA union representing educators in Iowa City schools. I support Christina because she shares so many of my values. She understands the importance of public education and is committed to providing each student the resources they need to learn and succeed. She is an active participant in local union activities and is a strong advocate for union protections for teachers and other public employees. She also believes that openness, transparency and healthy debate provide the best foundation for good schools and good government.

Christina has the skills, energy and passion to be the outstanding state legislator that our area needs. I believe she will be an engaged and collaborative partner for local government, and a fierce advocate for public education, collective bargaining and worker protections, and many other progressive issues.

Please join me and many others in supporting Christina Bohannan for the Iowa House.









