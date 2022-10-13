Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Flip your ballot over to vote NO

Zee Lauer holds a sign at a Pentacrest rally calling for action on gun violence, June 13, 2022. — Paul Brennan/Little Village

By Pat Bowen, Iowa City

In America, we value our freedoms. Freedom to retire in dignity, freedom to decide whether and when we grow our families, and freedom to know our kids will make it home safe. But Trump Republicans want to take away our freedoms — ending Social Security and Medicare, outlawing abortion, and blocking gun safety — so they’re trying to scare us with false claims about where Democrats stand on crime. I see through these lies and will vote for Democrats in November to protect all of our freedoms.

I will also vote no on Public Measure 1. Be sure to flip your ballot over to vote No. Our lives and the lives of those we’ve lost are worthy of gun safety regulations. But this reckless gun amendment, Public Measure #1, takes that freedom of safety away.

Responsible gun owners, including law enforcement, support common sense gun safety measures, such as firearm safety training, universal background checks and a license to carry a gun. This proposed amendment will prevent the implementation of common-sense gun restrictions, and make it nearly impossible to implement new restrictions or uphold those currently in place in Iowa.


