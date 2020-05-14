Letter to the editor: Christina Bohannan will be a leader among leaders in the Iowa House







By Anne Stapleton, Iowa City

Having witnessed Christina Bohannan’s work first-hand, I am enthusiastic to support her bid for Iowa House District 85.

I am an instructional faculty member at the University of Iowa. I had the pleasure of working with Christina when she was Faculty Senate president and collaborated with a committee on which I served. She drafted and spearheaded a new policy to provide a more equitable experience for lecturers, a large group of nontenure track faculty at the University of Iowa. Largely because of Christina’s leadership and hard work, the Instructional Faculty Policy passed, markedly improving conditions for me and many others at the university. I believe that she will be a champion for labor and worker justice for all.

Throughout the entire time I have known her, Christina has demonstrated the qualities we want in a legislator. She has a strong work ethic and incisive mind. She is an excellent listener and responsive to the concerns of others. She is effective at building consensus among people with divergent views while advocating for what she thinks is right.

Christina Bohannan is the change we need to see in our state legislature. With her fresh perspective and ability to get work done, she has the potential to be a statewide advocate for many of the most important progressive issues. I believe she would quickly become a leader among leaders.







