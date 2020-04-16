Letter to the editor: Christina Bohannan for Iowa House District 85









By Sarah Prineas, Iowa City

When your absentee ballot arrives, please join me in voting for Christina Bohannan for Iowa House District 85.

From managing a state House campaign, to serving on the executive and central committees of the Johnson County Democrats, to leading local activist groups, I have been highly involved in local politics since 2016. I regularly march in parades, knock doors and make calls, donate at fundraisers, staff the JCDems booth at festivals and attend candidate events.

I have met my House rep, Vicki Lensing, precisely once.

My experience illustrates that my current House rep is not engaged with her constituents, or with the local Democratic party.

Her Democratic challenger, Christina Bohannan, is already showing up. In these fraught times, it is crucial that we elect politicians like Bohannan, who will stand up in Des Moines to speak out about the injustices committed by Republicans. Bohannan will also build support at home, rally her constituents and support Democrats up and down the ticket. We don’t have that now in HD 85, but Christina Bohannan is ready to speak up for us.

We need a new voice in the Statehouse. Vote Bohannan for House District 85.









