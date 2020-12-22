Letter to the editor: A grown-up Christmas list







1 Share

By Chad Cooper, Cedar Rapids

A pandemic has raged for nearly 10 months in our nation. The government considers $1,800 for the year sufficient to cover the gap.

Members of government got vaccinated from a potentially deadly virus for the holidays. You might get $600.

We’ve witnessed numerous Black men, women, and children murdered on camera. The protests in the streets stopped months ago.

Advertisement

We’re advised to social distance and avoid large gatherings. Large factories continue to open and operate with varying degrees of safety, and in many cases with protection from liability.

The U.S. lost 22 million jobs at the start of the pandemic. Half of adults who say they lost a job due to the coronavirus outbreak are still unemployed. Local businesses are shuttering or hanging on by a thread.

Nearly 600,000 people are experiencing homelessness in the U.S.

Amazon reported $96.1 billion in revenue for Q3.

Service industry workers — specifically women — are seeing a decline in tips and increase in sexual harassment on the job.

An Iowa state senator recently accused of sexual misconduct just got a promotion from his fellow Democrats.

Our state, our country, our world saw a year full of natural disasters. Both major political parties openly endorse fracking.

There’s our year in review.

Revolution (in some form or fashion): If not now, when?







1 Share

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com