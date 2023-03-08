Letter: Ankeny businesses oppose Iowa’s proposed legislation

We join together as Ankeny businesses to come out against Iowa’s current bills that are anti-LBGTQ, that seek to ban books, that remove protections against child labor, and that ban social-emotional learning — bills which are on track to become law within the week.

We need more businesses to speak up as we are already seeing people leave the state, a teacher shortage, and difficulty finding employees because of years of bad legislation coming out of the Iowa statehouse — legislation that the majority of Iowans do not support. This hateful and discriminatory legislation will directly impact our businesses’ ability to find and retain employees (and customers) and to thrive in our state.

Ankeny businesses provide so much to our community but our ability to do business is at risk. Our businesses contribute to the tax base and support many nonprofits and school organizations. Many business owners with LGBTQ families will be forced to close if this legislation becomes law and that loss will be felt throughout all of the community. We do not want what’s come to pass in other states that have passed similar legislation: no one wanting to invest here, no one wanting to hold events or tournaments here, difficulties in workforce attraction.

Dungeon’s Gate Games & Books

Slick Designs

Uptown Confections & Curiosities

West Forty Market

Trailside Tap

Cookies & Dreams

Uptown Garage & Brewing

Walls of Books Ankeny

Do CPR

Firetrucker Brewery

Café Diem

The Dealt Hand

Bright Beginnings Preschool at Ankeny First