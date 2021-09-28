Advertisement

School mask mandates can stay in place — judge extends his temporary restraining order against Reynolds administration

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

On Monday, Judge Robert Pratt extended his temporary restraining order (TRO) that prohibits the state from enforcing the ban on school mask mandates Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law in May.

“Enforcement of [the school mask mandate ban] continues to pose a threat of irreparable harm to the children’s health and rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act,” Pratt wrote in his eight page decision.

The TRO was issued on Sept. 13, in response to a lawsuit by 11 Iowa families with children attending public schools who are at heightened risk from potential exposure to COVID-19 due to preexisting medical conditions. The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Sept. 3, named Reynolds, Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo and the 10 school districts where the children were enrolled as defendants.

Advertisement

The districts, most of whom had already expressed the desire to institute mask mandates if permitted to do so, did not resist the lawsuit. In his decision Monday, Pratt noted that eight of the 10 districts named in the lawsuit had already reinstated mask requirements. Iowa City Community School District was one of them. An additional 16 school districts around the state have also implemented mask mandates. Cedar Rapids Community School District is among them.

Attorneys for Reynolds and Lebo did file a challenge to the TRO, claiming that the need to maintain uniform school policies regarding masks in every district in Iowa, and the potential that enforcing a mask mandate might prove “distracting” for teachers, outweighed other considerations.

The challenge included affidavits from parents claiming a mask mandate would harm their children. But in one case, it wasn’t her own children wearing a mask the parent was objecting to — both of her sons had qualified for a mask exemption last year — but the possibility that seeing other students, as well as teachers, wearing masks may upset the children and lead to behavioral problems.

Another parent said her child couldn’t wear a mask due to a medical condition, but also said the child had an education plan under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which mandates schools make accommodations for the medical needs of a child. The mother said she had not yet requested a mask exemption.

The third parent stated her son had said he doesn’t want to wear a mask, and she believed that wearing a mask last year had contributed to the behavioral problems he had at school.

The state’s attorney asked Pratt to allow the TRO to expire at the end of its initial 14-day period, which would have been Monday. Instead, the judge extended the TRO for an additional 14 days while he considers whether to issue an preliminary injunction to prevent enforcement of the school mask mandate ban while the matter is before the courts.

“Given the important interests at stake, the Court finds good cause to extend the TRO to fully consider the evidence submitted by the parties, their briefs, and the numerous supplemental documents that have recently been filed,” Pratt wrote. “For these reasons, the Court extends the TRO for an additional fourteen days.”

Advertisement

With this extension, the TRO will remain in place until Oct. 11.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Ongoing Virtual Events
Discover, Learn, Play!
stanleymuseum.uiowa.edu/events

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

VOTE TODAY

Don’t let other people’s opinions win.

Vote for your favorite people, places and events in the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids area! In a time when local businesses need our support more than ever, your vote will send a little love to the places that make our community special. And don’t forget to tell us why—the best comments will be published in our December Best of the CRANDIC 2021 issue! Voting ends September 30.

Read the Best of the CRANDIC issue, on stands now

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.