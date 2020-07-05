Johnson County had 250 new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days







Since March 30, the Iowa Department of Public Health had reported a higher number of total cases of COVID-19 in Linn County than Johnson County. That changed on Sunday, as IDPH confirmed another 27 residents of Johnson County had tested positive for the virus.

The new cases bring Johnson County’s total to 1,278, and extend its unbroken streak of double-digit increases in confirmed cases of the virus to 19 days. IDPH reported 15 more cases of COVID-19 in Linn County on Sunday, bringing its total to 1,270.

The current difference in the virus spread in the two counties is even more apparent when case numbers are adjusted for differences in population. Johnson County has a total of 845 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, while Linn County has 562 per 100,000 residents.

During the seven-day period ending on Sunday, IDPH reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County and 95 new cases in Linn County.

Statewide, IDPH reported another 321 Iowans had tested positive for the virus in the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 31,243. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state.

The statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people being tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday was 7.7 percent. In Linn County, the positivity rate was 4 percent. Johnson County had a positivity rate of 8.9 percent.







