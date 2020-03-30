Linn County surpasses Johnson County in confirmed COVID-19 cases







Linn County now has the largest number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the Iowa Department of Health reported 29 new confirmed cases in Linn, bringing the county’s total to 71. Johnson County, where the first three diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa were reported on March 8, had previously been the county with most residents who have tested positive.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Linn County was reported by Linn County Public Health on March 21.

On Monday, IDPH also reported two more deaths from COVID-19. One of the deceased was a resident of Linn County, the other had lived in Washington County. Both were over the age of 80.

Those deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to six. One of the previous victims was a Linn County resident, between the ages of 61 and 80, who died on Saturday night.

The new confirmed cases in Linn make up approximately a third of the 88 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa that IDPH reported on Monday.

• Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) • Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) • Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) • Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) • Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) • Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) • Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) • Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years) • Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) • Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) • Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years) • Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+) • Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years) • Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years) • Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+) • Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) • Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years) • Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) • Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years) • Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) • Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years) • Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) • Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

The cases reported Monday brings the total number of Iowans who have tested positive for the virus to 424. The five new reported cases in Johnson County brings its total to 70.

Linn County Public Health has the following guidelines for residents during the COVID-19 emergency.

Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. If you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days. If, during that time, you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should call your healthcare provider before going to the office. Symptoms of COVID-19 include: • Cough • Fever • Shortness of breath All residents must take action now to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by: • Practicing social distancing and avoid handshakes. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and other people, and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, to help slow the spread of COIVD-19. • Visiting the grocery store or pharmacy during slow hours, where the number of people are reduced, and limiting non-essential shopping. • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. • Avoid close contact with people who are sick. • Stay home when you are sick. If you need to see a health care provider, call first. • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

