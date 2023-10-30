Retired jack-o-lanterns will fall from the sky in downtown Iowa City on Saturday





Jack Splat Chauncey Swan ramp (415 E Washington St, Iowa City), Saturday, Nov. 4, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Free

A jack-o-lantern is a delightful seasonal decoration. Then what?

Everybody knows composting is the most responsible option for disposing of your gutted gourd, and the Iowa Children’s Museum will make that composting more fun with its Jack Splat at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp in downtown Iowa City on Saturday.

Advertisement

Jack Splat is just what it sounds like. Museum staff will be collecting superannuated jack-o-lanterns from the public, and starting at 10 a.m., dropping them off the top of the parking ramp, so they make a satisfying splat below. Prime splat viewing spots will be available in Chauncey Swan Park next to the ramp. All pumpkin remains will be swept up and composted.

To participate, just remove the light source and any decorations from your jack-o-lantern after it hits retirement age on Wednesday, and bring it to the Chauncey Swan Ramp on Saturday. Collection starts at 9:15 a.m. Because the pumpkins bits will be composted, painted and/or glitter-covered pumpkins won’t be accepted.

“Come for the SPLATS, but stay for outdoor activities, jokes from Pete the Turtle, and some tasty treats,” the Iowa Children’s Museum said. Those other activities start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement

(Editor’s note: Little Village is one of Jack Splat’s sponsors.)