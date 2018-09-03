Iowa Secretary of State’s polling place locator is giving Iowa City voters incorrect information







35 Shares

The Johnson County Auditor’s Office warned on Monday that the polling place look-up tool on the Iowa State Secretary of State’s website has the outdated information for two Iowa City precincts. The voting locations in Precinct 13 and Precinct 18 were moved last month, and the Sept. 4 primary in the special election for the Iowa City Council will be the first time voters use them.

In an emailed statement, the auditor’s office explained,

Voters in Iowa City Precinct 13 will vote at the Prairie Hill Co-Housing common house at 140 Prairie Hill Lane, not at Hawk’s Ridge apartments. Voters in Iowa City Precinct 18 will return to voting at Longfellow Elementary rather than at Kirkwood Avenue Church of Christ, the temporary location during last year’s construction at Longfellow. All voters in both precincts were sent updated registration cards in August notifying them of the change.

The auditor’s office has its own online polling place look-up tool, which has the correct information for every Iowa City precinct. Voters looking for additional information can also call the Johnson County Auditor’s Office at 319-356-6004. The office is closed for Labor Day, but will open again on Tuesday at 7:45 a.m.