Republicans in the Iowa legislature praise Reynolds’ decision to reopen businesses, announce lawmakers aren’t going back to work

On Monday afternoon, the Republican leaders of the Iowa legislature issued statements praising Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new proclamation partially reopening businesses in 77 counties and churches statewide. They also announced the Iowa legislature will continue to remain in recess to protect lawmakers and their staffs from COVID-19.

“I appreciate the governor’s leadership through this public health emergency and I fully support her decision to begin to safely reopen the Iowa economy,” said Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny.

“We need to get folks back to their jobs, schools, churches and social lives in a responsible way as soon as possible. I want to thank Gov. Reynolds for her cautious approach to reopen our state and return to normal,” Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, said.

Regarding the decision to extend the legislature’s emergency recess, Grassley said, “The health and safety of all Iowans continues to be our primary focus as we monitor the situation and make decisions. I know my colleagues are eager to return to the Capitol to address priorities and complete our legislative work as soon as we can.”

The legislature has been in recess to reduce its exposure to COVID-19 since March 16, the day before Gov. Reynolds issued her first public health proclamation closing selected businesses statewide. Lawmakers were scheduled to reconvene on May 1, but the recess will now be extended until at least May 15.

Lawmakers left the state capitol before completing many of the major tasks of this year’s legislative session, including passing a budget for the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1. Both chambers voted to fund state government agencies at current levels for the first two months of the new fiscal years if they were unable to reconvene after 30 days.

Lawmakers also voted on March 16 to give Gov. Reynolds expanded authority to reassign already delegated funds and access up to 10 percent of the state’s $190 million emergency fund.

The state’s 20-member Legislative Council is expected to approve the extension of the emergency recess during its meeting scheduled for Wednesday. The meeting will be held via teleconference.







