Advertisement

Iowa Department of Public Health understated extent of COVID-19 outbreak at Columbus Junction Tyson plant

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 129
    Shares

Workers process pork in a meat processing plant, May 2016. — United States Government Accountability Office

On May 5, almost a month after an outbreak of COVID-19 forced the Tyson meat processing plant in Columbus Junction to temporarily close, the Iowa Department of Public Health finally announced how many workers at the plant had tested positive. But according to a new report from the Associated Press, the number IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter provided during that day drastically understated the extent of problem.

At Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conference on May 5 — during which the governor announced Iowa was now in “the recovery phase of COVID-19” — Reisetter said 221 workers at the Columbus Junction plant had tested positive for COVID-19.

“But days earlier, Tyson officials told Iowa workplace safety regulators during an inspection that 522 plant employees had been infected to their knowledge, documents obtained through the open records law show,” the AP’s Ryan J. Foley reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“A dozen of the plant’s roughly 1,300 workers were believed to have been hospitalized by then, and two died after contracting the virus, Tyson officials told the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration.”

IDPH spokesperson Amy McCoy told Foley the number Reisetter used on May 5 was what IDPH “could verify from our data systems.”

As Foley noted, the department never updated its report of the number of cases at the Columbus Junction plant.

As a matter of policy, IDPH will only inform the public of cases of COVID-19 at a business if those cases meet the department’s very restrictive definition of an outbreak. It’s only an outbreak if 10 percent of the entire workforce at a single business location, where social distancing is limited, test positive for the virus, or if 10 percent of the workforce is unavailable to work due to illness. And on May 26, Reisetter acknowledged that it was also IDPH policy to acknowledge an outbreak only if a reporter asks about it.

The department does not publish information about business outbreaks on its COVID-19 information page.

According to the documents obtained by Foley, Tyson officials became aware of the first case of COVID-19 at the Columbus Junction plant on April 1. Five days later, Tyson temporarily closed the plant for extensive cleaning, saying in a public statement that more than two dozen workers had tested positive.

“Iowa OSHA opened an inquiry after seeing media reports that two workers had died from the virus and inspected the plant on April 30, walking through and meeting with several Tyson officials,” Foley wrote.

Advertisement

According to the report prepared after that inspection, “There were 522 positive COVID-19 cases to the best of the company’s knowledge.”

Despite the rapid spread of the virus at the plant and the two deaths, Iowa OSHA decided that Tyson “was trying to follow the best CDC guidance at the given time” and did not issue any citations or take any other actions to force the company to improve conditions for workers.

BECOME A SUPPORTER

July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 has in store.

SUBSCRIBE


  • 129
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 have in store.

BECOME A SUPPORTER:

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.