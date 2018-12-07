Iowa City’s first indoor trampoline park opens on Saturday







Planet 3 Extreme Air Park grand opening 851 Highway 6 E — 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8

Trampolines, a zip line and an American Ninja Warrior-eque obstacle course are replacing blue light specials as Planet 3 Extreme Air Park (stylized as Plan3t in their signage), Iowa City’s first indoor trampoline park, opens in the building that used to house Kmart on Highway 6 East.

“There’s about 15,000 square feet of trampoline space,” Mo Haretuku, the owner of the Utah-based company told Little Village. “Whatever your skill-level is, there’s something for you. We have toddlers — the minute you can walk, you can jump — all the way through grandparents.”

“I feel like the reason the [indoor trampoline park] industry has blown-up in recent years is that they’re really is one of the only places where you can go as an entire family, or just a group of people of different ages, can have an activity in which everyone can participate,” Haretuku said.

Haretuku said he first became interested in trampoline parks “because of the fitness aspect.”

“I think more and more people are leaning toward the screen and the phone screen over physical activity, especially our youth,” he explained. “I have five kids and I’m also a military vet, so I’m very much for being active instead of sitting down and looking at a screen.”

In addition to the trampolines, the park has a zip line and trapeze, both over pits filled with foam bricks. For those who want to get directly to the foam, there’s a diving board, too.

“We also have a ninja warrior course, very similar to the TV show, timer and all,” Haretuku said. “There are basketball lanes — a long lane with a trampoline, for those people who’ve never been able to dunk on their own.”

And there’s a dodgeball space that adds bouncing to the playground classic.

Located at 851 Highway 6 East, the park will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (after 9 p.m., will be limited to 12 years old and up). On Sunday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Information about ticket prices are available on Planet 3’s site. All customers must sign a liability waiver, and wear special safety socks (which cost $3).

“We’ll have specials almost every day,” Haretuku said. “There’s a family night special, where a family of five can come jump for $35. We have college nights and club nights.”

Planet 3 Extreme Air Park’s grand opening will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.