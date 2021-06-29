Iowa City to reopen City Hall on Thursday









City Hall will fully reopen on Thursday. The building closed to the general public on March 18, 2020, as COVID-19 began to spread widely in the city and the state.

“These changes signal a move back to pre-pandemic operations; however, the City will remain vigilant in monitoring the local and national public health situation. For more COVID-19 information, visit icgov.org/coronavirus,” the city said in a news release announcing the reopening.

Johnson County has the highest percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in Iowa. The most recent estimate is approximately 59 percent of its population fully vaccinated. For residents 16 and older, that number rises to 69 percent.

Overall, approximately 48 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated.

The city is encouraging people to wear face masks in city hall, and free masks will be available for anyone who needs them, but will not require them. The city is asking people to “show respect for those who wish to wear masks and/or continue to follow social distancing protocols.”

Johnson County reopened its governmental buildings to the public on June. 1.









