Advertisement

Iowa City schools will keep all classes online through Dec. 11

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 23
    Shares

Iowa City Community School District — Adam Burke/Little Village

The Iowa City Community School District announced on Tuesday night it has received a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education (DOE) permitting it to extend its use of all-online instruction for an additional two weeks.

The district switched to its distance learning model on Nov. 16, due to the surge in new cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County. As the number of new cases in the county has continued to be high, the district applied for another waiver, which DOE granted yesterday.

At its meeting on Tuesday evening, the ICCSD Board of Directors voted to use the waiver to continue all-online instruction from Monday, Nov 30 through Friday, Dec. 11. As things currently stand, ICCSD students will have one week of in-person classes as part of the district’s hybrid model of instruction, before winter break begins.

Advertisement

If the district decides it should continue using remote learning for that final week, it will have to apply for an another waiver DOE only issues waivers that cover two weeks of instruction.

“Additional information will be shared with families tomorrow, including details on the upcoming transition to the second trimester which begins on December 8, 2020,” the district said in a written statement.


  • 23
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

For $15/mo you get FilmScene Member and Englert Friend benefits and help secure our future.

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started