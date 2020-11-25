Iowa City schools will keep all classes online through Dec. 11







The Iowa City Community School District announced on Tuesday night it has received a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education (DOE) permitting it to extend its use of all-online instruction for an additional two weeks.

The district switched to its distance learning model on Nov. 16, due to the surge in new cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County. As the number of new cases in the county has continued to be high, the district applied for another waiver, which DOE granted yesterday.

At its meeting on Tuesday evening, the ICCSD Board of Directors voted to use the waiver to continue all-online instruction from Monday, Nov 30 through Friday, Dec. 11. As things currently stand, ICCSD students will have one week of in-person classes as part of the district’s hybrid model of instruction, before winter break begins.

If the district decides it should continue using remote learning for that final week, it will have to apply for an another waiver DOE only issues waivers that cover two weeks of instruction.

“Additional information will be shared with families tomorrow, including details on the upcoming transition to the second trimester which begins on December 8, 2020,” the district said in a written statement.







