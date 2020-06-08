Iowa City protest leader arrested







144 Shares

One of the leaders of the protests in Iowa City was arrested on Sunday night on charges of unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct–obstructing a public way and violating the terms of his probation agreement that resulted from an earlier arrest.

Iowa City police officers arrested Mazin Mohamedali, a leader of the group that has named itself the Iowa Freedom Riders, at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Gazette reported. The Iowa City Police Department has not yet responded to questions regarding the arrest, according to Vanessa Miller, the Gazette reporter who broke the news.

The charges stem from the protest on Wednesday, June 3. That night’s protest ended when law enforcement officers in riot gear under the command of the Iowa State Patrol assembled on Dubuque Street and fired rounds of tear gas into the crowd of hundreds of protesters on Dubuque Street. The officers were blocking attempts by the protesters to march to I-80.

Advertisement

Prior to reaching the line of officers on Dubuque Street, the protesters had marched through the streets of Iowa City, stopping at several major intersections and forming circles that blocked traffic in every direction.

The unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct charges are both simple misdemeanors. Mohamedali was on probation following an arrest in January for possession of marijuana. That case remains open, the Gazette reported.

The Iowa Freedom Riders did not have a protest scheduled on Sunday. There is a protest scheduled for Monday night.

Mohamedali, who was taken to the Johnson County Jail after his arrest, is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday morning for a bail hearing.







144 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com