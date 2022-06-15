Iowa City Pride’s June celebration returns





Iowa City Pride’s 2022 celebration returns to Pride Month this weekend after two years of cancellations and delays. Festivities officially kicked off yesterday with the organization’s bar crawl and events will continue leading up to the all-day festival on Saturday. This year will mark the 51st Iowa City Pride Festival.

On Wednesday evening, drop by Big Grove for a glass of their Pride-themed sour, Rainbow Connection ($1 from each pour will be donated to Iowa City Pride). Listen to a presentation on LGBTQ+ history, culture, and issues, participate in a community conversation, and compete in a ballroom competition.

IC Pride is also throwing a Trivia Night at Sanctuary Pub with fabulous prizes up for grabs. If you’re up for even more activity, Studio 13 is hosting a Pride Week Open Stage. All are welcome to perform.

Thursday’s activities include a screening of Paris is Burning at FilmScene and the Body & Soul Drag Show at Studio 13 later in the evening.

On Friday, head out to City Park for a picnic presented by IC Pride and Iowa City Parks and Recreation. Picnic-goers will enjoy a free community picnic (meat and vegetarian options available) and have the option to swim at City Park Pool for a nominal fee. The IC Library Bookmobile will also be onsite. Later on Friday, Studio 13 will be hosting a drag show and dance party.

Saturday’s festival day and it’s jam-packed with entertainment. At noon, IC Pride’s unity march and parade begins at College Green and will end downtown. Performers will take the stage shortly after.

Throughout the afternoon, favorite local musicians like Alisabeth Von Presley, Miss Christine and Alyx Rush will perform.

Additionally, the lineup includes the Quire, a nonprofit LGBTQ choir, Draglings, young drag artists, I.C. Kings, Iowa City’s award-winning drag king troupe, Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha, an Eastern Iowa group that performs burlesque and vaudevillian-style shows, and more.

All Iowa City Pride events are free, with the exception of FilmScene’s showing of Paris is Burning. Tickets can be purchased here.

