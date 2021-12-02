Iowa City musician Brian Johannesen named Englert Theatre’s new Senior Programming Manager

The Englert Theatre announced today that it has hired someone to fill one of outgoing executive director Andre Perry’s formidable shoes. Iowa City-based musician and promoter (and former Little Village distribution manager) Brian Johannesen has been named the Englert’s senior programming manager, a role the theater codified in the wake of Perry’s departure announcement in August.

Johannesen, originally from Chicago, has established himself on the Iowa City scene over the years through the band Grand Tetons, his solo work and his listening room series, Dead Coast Presents. Since returning to Iowa City in 2016 from a stint in Nashville, he’s served as music director at Big Grove Brewery and community programming manager for the Mission Creek Festival.

“Andre has been a good friend and mentor for many years now, and my booking style and tastes have been greatly influenced by him. I hope to build upon his legacy at the Englert, which always kept the focus on serving the community,” Johannesen told Little Village in an email. “I think my experience as a local musician may bring a slightly different perspective to the job. I’d like to find new ways to serve our local music scene.”

Although Perry had committed to continue guiding the Englert’s spring programming before departing, Johannesen says they have begun the transition process that will allow him to begin full-time in January. He will be filling in any gaps that arise and focusing on the theater’s fall schedule.

“I am also very excited to lean into our expanded programming outside of the theater and bring performance to the community where they are at,” he said. “And, of course, as a songwriting nerd, I’m excited to get a few more legends onto that stage.”

In the Englert’s press release, Interim Executive Director John Schickedanz expressed his excitement about Johannesen’s community skills. “We know that he’ll be able to continue on with the programmatic legacy that Andre created while expanding our outreach efforts,” he said, also highlighting Johannesen’s long history with the theater and deep industry knowledge.

<a href="https://brianjohannesen.bandcamp.com/album/holster-your-silver">Holster Your Silver by Brian Johannesen</a>

Johannesen pairs his undergraduate degree in English (Creative Writing) from the University of Iowa with his MBA (Music Industry) from Belmont University in Nashville for a lyrical approach to songwriting that is generous, funny and insightful. His programming style, as shown at Big Grove and through Dead Coast Presents, has exhibited those same traits over the years, and promises a familiar yet fresh future for the Englert stage. He knows how to speak to the community and how to build community, both of which will elevate him in this role.

