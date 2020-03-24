Iowa City Council moves its meetings online in response to COVID-19







Because of the spread of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, the Iowa City Council is moving to online meetings, starting with its Tuesday, March 24, work session and formal session. The public will still be able to watch the council session in real-time and participate in the meetings.

People can watch both council sessions on City Channel 4, the city’s YouTube page and the city’s Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to participate can do so using Zoom, an online conferencing app that is free to download. After downloading the app, email info@citychannel4.com for a link to join the meeting.

But you don’t need to download the app to access the city council meeting and participate. People without a computer or smartphone can listen and participate over the phone. People wanting to access the meeting this way should call 319-887-6087. They will be provided with another phone number to call into the meeting and an access code.

“If you are unable to attend by computer or phone, you may come to Emma J. Harvat Hall in City Hall and you will be provided with electronic access to the Council,” according to the city council’s site. “Social distancing will be required.”

“If you will need disability-related accommodations in order to participate in this program/event, please contact Kellie Fruehling at 319-356-5041 or Kellie-Fruehling@iowa-city.org. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.”

The Iowa City Council’s March 24 work session begins at 5 p.m. Its formal meeting begins at 7 p.m.







