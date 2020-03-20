Iowa City Community School District announces pick-up locations for student lunches during the school shut down

- 10Shares
The Iowa City Community School District has announced the locations where students can pick-up free lunches while schools are closed. The meal distribution program begins on Monday, March 23.
“The District will provide a number of meals based on the number of children in the car ages 1-18,” according to ICCSD. “Per USDA federal guidelines, children must be present in order for meals to be provided.”
The meals will be available between 11 a.m and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following seven schools.
City High School
Hills Elementary School
North Central Junior High School
Northwest Junior High School
Twain Elementary School
West High School
Wood Elementary School
ICCSD will also begin distributing student meals during those same hours at the following off-campus locations.
Breckenridge Mobile Home Park
Cole/Thatcher Mobile Home Park
Lakeridge Mobile Home Park
Regency Mobile Home Park
The meals will be distributed on a drive-through and walk-up basis.
Cedar Rapids Community School District will also begin distributing meals on Monday. CRCSD is providing meals for both breakfast and lunch, which can be picked up at eight of the district’s schools.
