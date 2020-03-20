Advertisement

Iowa City Community School District announces pick-up locations for student lunches during the school shut down

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 10
    Shares

Photo by Jordan Sellergren

The Iowa City Community School District has announced the locations where students can pick-up free lunches while schools are closed. The meal distribution program begins on Monday, March 23.

“The District will provide a number of meals based on the number of children in the car ages 1-18,” according to ICCSD. “Per USDA federal guidelines, children must be present in order for meals to be provided.”

The meals will be available between 11 a.m and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following seven schools.

City High School

Hills Elementary School

North Central Junior High School

Northwest Junior High School

Twain Elementary School

West High School

Wood Elementary School

ICCSD will also begin distributing student meals during those same hours at the following off-campus locations.

Breckenridge Mobile Home Park

Cole/Thatcher Mobile Home Park

Lakeridge Mobile Home Park

Regency Mobile Home Park

The meals will be distributed on a drive-through and walk-up basis.

Cedar Rapids Community School District will also begin distributing meals on Monday. CRCSD is providing meals for both breakfast and lunch, which can be picked up at eight of the district’s schools.


  • 10
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com