ICPD issues warning about burglars posing as utility workers

Posted on by Paul Brennan
The Iowa City Police Department is warning the public to beware of two individuals posing as utility workers as part of a scheme to enter people’s homes and steal items. The department says it has received multiple calls about the two men recently.

“In one incident, suspects were described as two males driving a white car and wearing reflective jackets,” according to an ICPD statement. “Another victim reported that a man knocked on the door of the residence and asked about the water main service. He was able to convince the victim to exit the residence with him to discuss the issue. As they spoke, the victim’s house was entered and items were removed.”

ICPD offered the following advice on how identify actual employees of the city’s Water Division.

• All employees are provided high-visibility vests with the City’s logo and “City of Iowa City Water Division” printed on the front and back, or have uniforms with a name tag.

• Customer Service staff schedule all appointments with residents if a home entry is required.

• Water Distribution staff knock on doors if they need to give last-minute notification, but do not enter homes unless necessary for claim investigation due to a construction project or other water activity causing damage to their home.

• City vehicles are marked with a City of Iowa City decal.

• Ask to see a City ID badge.

• Call the Water Division Office to verify an appointment at 319-356-5160.

Anyone who has question, or who has information about the incidents are under investigation, can call ICPD at 319-356-5275.


