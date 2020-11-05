Advertisement

ICPD explains what the ‘suspicious package’ was that caused City Hall to be evacuated

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 14
    Shares

Iowa City City Hall — Zak Neumann/Little Village

A “suspicious package” left at the Iowa City Police Department shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday caused City Hall to be evacuated and nearby streets to be closed down. More than two-and-a-half hours later, things reopened after the police determined the package posed no threat.

The Iowa City Police Department did not explain on Wednesday what the package was, but on Thursday afternoon, the department said in a statement it was a padlocked backpack that had been left in the lobby of ICPD headquarters, located in City Hall.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that the backpack contained a large amount of paperwork,” the statement said.

Advertisement

What made the backpack appear to be a possible threat was the behavior of the individual who left it behind.

According to ICPD, “an adult man approached the front desk at the Iowa City Police Department and placed a full backpack that had been padlocked shut in front of the police window. The man would not respond to the employee at the desk and left the building.”

The man was later located by the police, and he told them “he left the backpack at the police department’s front desk because he was upset about mail fraud.”

In addition to ICPD, units from the University of Iowa Police Department, the Iowa City Fire Department, the Iowa City Streets Department, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Ambulance Services and Johnson County Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management responded to the incident. Gilbert and Washington Streets were temporarily blocked off. Police dogs were deployed, sniffing cars in the area.

No criminal charges have been filed in response to the backpack incident, ICPD said. But the department did include a request in its statement.

“The ICPD requests that community members not leave items in the Police Department lobby or City Hall without first speaking with City staff.”


  • 14
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started