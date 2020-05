181 Shares

Hy-Vee stores across Iowa are giving away cloth face masks for free on Tuesday. Each store will have between 500 and 1,000 masks to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Des Moines Register.

“The masks are intended for those who have not been able to obtain a mask to help protect themselves from the coronavirus (COVID-19),” Hy-Vee said in a statement.









