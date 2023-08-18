Hungry for a hike? Try these Iowa state park and local restaurant pairings









It’s easy to work up a hunger exploring a state park. Refuel for your next adventure at these nearby eateries.

Palisades State Park

700 Kepler Dr, Mt. Vernon

Palisades-Kepler State Park is located just outside Mt. Vernon, making it readily accessible for folks in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. It’s also located on the bank of the Cedar River and offers beautiful river bluffs for climbers, a great mix of trails of all difficulty levels and fishing opportunities galore. The park opened in 1922, and many of its structures were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. If you’re looking for a quiet, classy dinner after a day of hiking, look no further than Palisades Cafe (117 1st St W) in downtown Mt. Vernon, which is only about a 10-minute drive from the park. This warm, inviting restaurant will fill you up with food that feels as spiritually filling as a home-cooked meal. You’ll find art on the wall by local artists, available for purchase, and a seasonal, rotating monthly menu. One noteworthy cocktail is the Godmother—an oaky, nutty mixture of Jameson Irish Whiskey and amaretto liquor served on the rocks. Cornish game hen, pork chop saltimbocca, smoked meatloaf and New York strip steak were a few of the favorite entrees featured recently. After dining, I recommend taking a quick stroll down the main street, window shopping at the town’s intriguing antique shops.

Advertisement

Backbone State Park

1347 129th St, Dundee

Backbone, Iowa’s first state park, is great for rock climbing, fishing and camping. If tenting isn’t your thing, there are cabins available for rent. Backbone is about a 40-minute drive from Dyersville, best known for the film Field of Dreams. Near the town’s main street area is Textile Brewery Company (146 2nd St NE), a microbrewery built inside a historic building that was once a sewing factory. The interior is filled with remnants: old sewing machine tables, radiators, newspaper articles and other cool vintage objects. One popular beverage at Textile is the Snuggy, an Irish Red Ale that’s perfect to drink before going on a hike. As for food, don’t miss snagging one of Textile’s giant pretzels that they bake in house. One pretzel is about eight inches wide, so they’re perfect for sharing. The options are plentiful: simple salted pretzels with Snuggy beer cheese sauce, or a more unusual option such as the German, a pretzel topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and sauerkraut. For those with a sweet tooth, try the cinnamon roll or French toast pretzel.

Lake Macbride State Park

Advertisement

3525 Hwy 382 NE, Solon

A classic destination for Iowa City residents, Lake Macbride’s beauty and abundance of options for activities makes it the perfect spot to commune with the outdoors. After working up an appetite at the park, hang out at Solon’s Big Grove Brewpub (101 W Main St). This is the original Big Grove and it’s a cozy spot only 15 minutes away from Lake Macbride. Their beer selection speaks for itself, combining their own in-house brews with other Iowa favorites. As you walk in, you immediately see the fully stocked, impressive bar. Their list of apps include fried Brussels sprouts, parmesan fries and lamb meatballs with polenta. I enjoyed the white sausage pizza, a delicious ’za made up of crème fraîche, sausage, fennel pollen and fresh mozzarella. I’ve found the menu to be perfect when out with a group of friends. So the next time you decide to take a trip out to the Iowa Raptor Project, embark on a kayaking trip or just enjoy a scenic trail, plan to stop at the brewery for lunch or dinner along the way.

Wildcat Den

1884 Wildcat Den Rd, Muscatine

Wildcat Den State Park, located along the Pine Creek River, features beautiful limestone cliffs and caves. It’s near Muscatine and not far from the Quad Cities. This park is the perfect day trip and a great place for hikers, rock climbers, campers and families alike. Close to the park, you can find Salvatore’s (313 E 2nd St), a beloved Italian restaurant in Muscatine. With its wood-paneled interior, brick pizza oven at the front of the restaurant and kind, attentive staff, you’ll instantly feel at home. Salvatore’s was opened nearly 40 years ago by Reno Vitale, who came to the Midwest from his native Palermo in Sicily. The menu is filled with a wonderful combination of Midwestern flavors and Italian cuisine (such as their barbecue chicken pizza). The large pizza menu attracted me, especially because I could order an anchovy and olive pizza, my personal favorite, which is not easy to find at other Iowa pizzerias. The extensive menu also includes delicious pastas such as portabella ravioli and baked ziti.

This article was originally published in the 2023 Bread & Butter dining guide.