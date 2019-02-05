Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit announced for 2019 Hinterland Music Festival







Hinterland Music Festival Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater, St. Charles, Iowa — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 2-4

The fifth annual Hinterland Music Festival announced its headliners today, which include Irish folk rocker Hozier, Alabama alt-country group Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Americana artist and Hinterland alumna Brandi Carlile, country singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, eight-piece soul group St. Paul and The Broken Bones and more.

Iowa-based musicians Keuning, the Maytags, Elizabeth Moen and Adam Bruce will also perform.

Top-billed Hozier (the stage name of Andrew Hozier-Byrne) rose to prominence in 2013 with the release of the haunting indie rock single “Take Me to Church” (nearing a billion plays on Spotify) from his self-titled debut EP. He delivered his highly anticipated follow-up EP, Nina Cried Power, in 2018, and will release a full-length album titled Wasteland, Baby! on March 1.

The 2019 Hinterland fest is bigger than ever. Held in St. Charles, Iowa — just southwest of Des Moines — from Friday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, the fifth iteration of the music, camping, arts and crafts festival has been extended from two to three days.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15 on the festival’s website. A three-day general admission pass runs $135; VIP passes cost $369 each while the top-tier Saint’s Passes are $699. Tent camping fees start at $35; camping and parking passes may also be purchased online beginning Feb. 15.

Below is the 2019 Hinterland Music Festival schedule, as announced on Feb. 5.

Friday, August 2

Hozier

Kacey Musgraves

Hippo Campus

Jade Bird

Keuning

Saturday, August 3

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

The Wood Brothers

Colter Wall

The Dead South

Ron Gallo

John Moreland

The Maytags

Adam Bruce

Sunday, August 4

Brandi Carlile

Maggie Rogers

Dawes

Brent Cobb

The War and Treaty

Ruston Kelly

The Nude Party

Elizabeth Moen

The 2018 Hinterland Music Festival line-up included Sturgill Simpson, Band of Horses, Chvrches and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.