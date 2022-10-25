Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Horror-ble bites to eat this Halloween in Des Moines

Posted on by Elle Wignall

It’s October, which can only mean one thing: time to make that list and check it twice. No, not that list. We’re talking about the horror movie list — the can’t-miss spooky season flicks that’ll have you employing the buddy system to walk down dark hallways; the ones that elicit jump scares from house creaks that in any other month just sound charming.

There is only one thing better than a month-long lineup of the genre’s best, and that’s a month-long lineup of the genre’s best plus a meal pairing. Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?

Midsommar (2019) + Tea Party

When you made the shroom tea a little too strong. — ‘Midsommar’

This trip of a film calls for a full-blown tea party. Make it happen with a stop at Gong Fu Tea (414 E 6 St, Des Moines) in the East Village. Gong Fu has over 100 teas to choose from, as well as plenty of brewing vessels and teacups for purchase. The Scarlet and Ginger herbal tea may not save a relationship doomed to ceremonial sacrifice, but the blend of woody Schisandra flowers, hibiscus, rosehips and sharp ginger is as bright as a May Queen headdress and results in a blood-red elixir you can ladle out to all your friends.

Beetlejuice (1988) + Shrimp Cocktail

Advertisement

Django’s (1420 Locust St, Des Moines) shrimp cocktail comes packed on ice in a perfect single-sized container with lemon slices, cocktail sauce and six plump crustaceans that we can almost guarantee won’t come to life and latch on to your face. Bonus points if you swing your hips and sing along to Harry Belafonte’s Banana Boat Song while eating.

Psycho (1960) + A Sandwich and Milk

Did someone say mommy issues? – ‘Psycho’

If you’re not pouring a tall glass of milk alongside a toasty cheesy sandwich while watching this 1960s horror classic, you’re doing it wrong. Pick from a plethora of grilled cheeses on the Cheese Bar’s (2925 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines) menu — from the Classic made with a mix of Iowa-made cheeses to the caramelized onions and gooey Swiss Mountain cheese blend of the Alpine. If you, like Norman, enjoy stuffing things, opt for one of the restaurant’s busier sandwiches like the muffuletta, stacked high with layers of cured meats, house-made mozz and olive salad. The Cheese Bar also serves milk from Sheeder Cloverleaf Dairy in Guthrie Center.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003) + Fried Chicken

Better than anything you can get at Captain Spaulding’s gas station and prepared by a friendly and not-at-all murderous kitchen staff, Basic Bird’s Korean-style fried chicken has a crust that crackles and is best double-dunked with both the signature honey butter and tangy gochujang sauces. A meal for two includes nine hefty pieces of chicken, rice and three rotating sides, like house-made cucumber kimchi and a cheesy corn concoction. Basic Bird (2724 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines) only operates one night a week out of the Harbinger kitchen, so give the Sunday Scaries a whole new meaning with this dinner and a show.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) and Dawn of the Dead (1978) + A Juicy Hamburger

Talk about a power walk. – ‘Night of the Living Dead’

If your city has a zombie-themed burger joint, it’s sacrilegious to not buckle down for a Dead double-feature. Zombie Burger + Drink Lab (300 E Grand Ave, Des Moines) even has burgers with names riffing off the classic cult films for you hardcore on-theme ghouls. Replacing a bun with two grilled-cheese sandwiches, the They’re Coming to Get You Barbara burger is a terrifying and delicious mess of a meal. Try the simple Dawn of the Dead topped with bacon, an egg and American cheese, or level up to the Jaun of the Dead with a cheese- and green-chile-stuffed fried croquette as big as the bun and patty. It oozes when bitten into — need we say more?

Advertisement

(And let’s be honest: you can substitute any zombie movie for this meal deal, so if you’re not into being terrified the entire month, keep it light but still nice and gory with a viewing of Shaun of the Dead instead.)

Get Out (2017) + Froot Loop Ice Cream

Sorry Chris can’t come to the phone right now… – ‘Get Out’

Don’t be a Rose Armitage: mix the milk and the cereal for your annual viewing of Get Out with a stop at Totally Rolled Ice Cream (5545 Mills Civic Parkway Suite 103, West Des Moines). This one calls for the Totally Brandon’s Breakfast Special. Vanilla ice cream mix and your choice of cereal (ahem, Froot Loop it) get schmeared onto a freezing surface in a layer thin enough to roll into texturally pleasant — and, dare we say, hypnotizing — spirals.

This article was originally published in Little Village Central Iowa issue 007.


[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/horror-ble-bites-to-eat-this-halloween-in-des-moines/#gf_17'> <div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3> <p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'> <span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' > <input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/> <label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label> </span> <span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' > <input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/> <label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label> </span> </div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'> <input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/> </div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li> </ul></div> <div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&amp;title=&amp;description=&amp;tabindex=1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' /> </div> <p style="display: none !important;"><label>&#916;<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="222"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form> </div> <iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe> <script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){ Placeholders.enable(); }} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>