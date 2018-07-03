High Ground Cafe opens new coffee spot in Coralville







6 Shares

Wesley Ward, owner of The High Ground Cafe (301 E Market St, Iowa City, and 925 E 2nd Ave, Coralville) has opened a third area location.

The newest High Ground Cafe, which occupies the former Cafe La La at 1150 Fifth St, Suite 130, Coralville, was purchased earlier this spring. Ward was approached by the previous owner, Deokhee Hwang, about buying the cafe as her family prepared for a move to New York.

“I’ve always loved that space. It offers a really comfortable customer experience and a great layout,” Ward said.

Ward and his team seamlessly took over daily operations in April 2018 so as not to disrupt the morning routines of regular patrons. While the beverage menu immediately switched over to match drink offerings available at the two other High Ground locations, the rollout of name change and other branding is still in the works.

Within the next few weeks, Ward expects most everything to be in place, including beer and wine service. Soup, salad and sandwiches should be available at the new location by the end of the summer.