Goldfinch Tap + Eatery set to open in Marion

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery, the second restaurant owned by 32-year-old real estate agent Josh Immerfall, is expected to open in uptown Marion in late August or early September.

A Marion native and Iowa City resident, Immerfall is the owner of Donnelly’s Pub in downtown Iowa City. Immerfall said he transitioned from specific sales roles to the food industry because of his passion for hospitality, bars and restaurants.

“There is a somewhat unexplainable illness that we all have in the industry,” Immerfall said. “There’s a buzz and an energy that exists within restaurants that is really difficult to find in any other profession.”

Growing up in Marion, Immerfall recognized its potential and has always wanted to open a restaurant there.

“We’re excited about what uptown Marion is doing as a whole [and] our exposure to their special events,” Immerfall said.

Immerfall, Andi Sofranko, 39, and Joe Selix, 32, are Goldfinch’s three business partners. Along with their chef, Brandon Banazek, 28, they are acquaintances turned friends.

Banazek has most recently served as chef at Pullman Bar & Diner in Iowa City, and previous to that, worked at Big Grove Brewery in Solon.

“We are excited about Brandon because of his culinary talent and the range in which he could provide as we continue to construct our concept,” Immerfall said.

Goldfinch is still under construction and a few weeks out from a final menu. It will feature elevated classic American fare with some chef-inspired twists.

The name is inspired by the state bird of Iowa, the American Goldfinch. The team hopes to establish relationships with local farmers and vendors and encourage a welcoming, friendly atmosphere.

“Marion’s been begging for a nice place to sit down and eat, and what has been here before isn’t exactly what we’re going to deliver,” Immerfall said. “We’re looking to deliver a little something different to Marion that hasn’t necessarily existed before.”

Goldfinch is located at 740 10th St in Marion. It replaces sports bar Louie’s Scoreboard, which opened in 2014 and closed this spring.

