Gilded Pear Gallery opens summer show ‘Figured’

Figured Opening Reception Gilded Pear Gallery — Friday, June 1 at 5 p.m.

Gilded Pear Gallery (808 Third Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) is holding an opening reception today for their summer show, Figured. The reception, which begins at 5 p.m., is free and open to the public.

The exhibit features both archived and new work from Midwest artists Jim Ochs, Ann Royer and Priscilla Steele. Figured explores and examines the human form. “While all three artists draw upon historical inspirations,” the press release states, “each stray from realism to dissect the body into lines, blocks of color, and blurring features.”

Steele, who owned the Campbell Steele Gallery in Marion for 26 years, recently moved to Omaha, Nebraska. She has a B.A. from St. Lawrence University and an M.F.A. in printmaking from the University of Iowa; she is a former art instructor at Coe College.

Ochs, who has a B.A. in painting at Colorado State University and an M.F.A in printmaking and drawing from the University of Iowa, is owner of Ochs Studio, a teaching and printmaking studio in Iowa City.

Royer, who has degrees from University of Minnesota-Duluth as well as Colorado College, will be showing some of her sculpture work as part of the exhibit, in addition to the paper and canvas works that make up the bulk of Figured.

Lauren Tucci, gallery assistant, notes that parents might want to be aware that the exhibit does include nudity. However, Tucci said, “there aren’t any promiscuous themes — just a celebration of the human form.”