Advertisement

Get on your bikes and ride with Iowa City Council candidates

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 4
    Shares

Cruisin’ with the Candidates Bike Ride

Riverfront Crossing Park — Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Video still of Riverfront Crossings Park.

While question-and-answer sessions are a standard part of an election cycle, actual cycling isn’t. But the two will be combined for the Cruisin’ with the Candidates Bike Ride on Thursday evening, sponsored by Think Bicycles of Johnson County, Bike Iowa City and the Iowa City Bike Library. The event will feature all three candidates for the two Iowa City Council at-large seats on the November ballot.

Megan Alter, Laura Bergus and Janice Weiner will join curious cyclists at Riverfront Crossings Park, before pedaling to Terry Trueblood Recreation Area for the Q&A.

Advertisement

The event, which starts at 6 p.m., is free and open to the public.

The weather forecast predicts clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s for the ride, but if it rains, the ride will be canceled and the question session will be held at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom next to Riverfront Crossings Park.


  • 4
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

Vote Today!

From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, cast your vote for your favorite places, people, eats and entertainment around the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.

Don't forget to explain your picks! The best answers will be published in LV's Best of the CRANDIC issue, out Dec. 3, 2019.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS