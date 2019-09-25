Get on your bikes and ride with Iowa City Council candidates







Cruisin’ with the Candidates Bike Ride Riverfront Crossing Park — Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

While question-and-answer sessions are a standard part of an election cycle, actual cycling isn’t. But the two will be combined for the Cruisin’ with the Candidates Bike Ride on Thursday evening, sponsored by Think Bicycles of Johnson County, Bike Iowa City and the Iowa City Bike Library. The event will feature all three candidates for the two Iowa City Council at-large seats on the November ballot.

Megan Alter, Laura Bergus and Janice Weiner will join curious cyclists at Riverfront Crossings Park, before pedaling to Terry Trueblood Recreation Area for the Q&A.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m., is free and open to the public.

The weather forecast predicts clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s for the ride, but if it rains, the ride will be canceled and the question session will be held at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom next to Riverfront Crossings Park.