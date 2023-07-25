Fully Booked: Compelling nonfiction to inspire your travels





June is here! For me that means it’s almost time for two of my favorite reading situations: one, where I’m in a very comfy chair, near the water, preferably on a beach; and two, where I’m traveling to the place where the book I’m reading is set. In both, I’m reading something with twists and turns, full of surprises and intrigue, with a memorable cast of characters in interesting locales. So naturally, many of my preferred vacation and/or beach reads are nonfiction. Here are some of my all-time favorites.

Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City has got to be one of the best nonfiction works in recent history. It’s a story that has it all: one of the world’s major cities, built up by some of the most well-known architects of the 19th century; the World’s Fair, full of new inventions and curiosities from around the world; heaving masses of travelers and city-dwellers in a city that offers everything from splendor to squalor; and, of course, a prolific serial killer in the midst of all this. Larson is a master at uncovering the details and tying the stories together to create a mesmerizing picture of turn-of-the-century Chicago at its most exciting and terrifying. Readers can even take a quick trip to the city to marvel at some of the architecture featured in the book, and avail ourselves of some of Chicago’s lovely beaches.

John Berendt’s Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil might have you ready for another kind of road trip. Berendt spent almost a decade living in sultry Savannah, Georgia, and his book is a portrait of a varnished, genteel city with a memorable array of inhabitants living outlandish lives. There’s an out-of-time feeling to this story, with the homes, manners and speech of a seemingly more-refined era, but an undercurrent of physical and moral decay pervades everything. The murder that is at the center of the story is, in all honesty, almost mundane when compared to the other goings-on.

Other books that will keep you firmly glued to your beach chair or send you scurrying to the airport: The Lost Painting by Jonathan Harr, which will make you want to track down and see every Caravaggio painting that exists (that we know of!); The Billionaire’s Vinegar by Benjamin Wallace, which delves deep into the murky worlds of vintage and fake wines, and those who will stop at nothing to get them; and The Lost City of Z by David Grann, a mesmerizing account of the search for a fabled city in the Amazon, and the disappearance of British explorer Percy Fawcett.

Finally, two books that that will appeal to real adventurous travelers are Into Thin Air by Jon Krakauer and The Perfect Storm by Sebastian Junger (which I read while on a very smooth-sailing ferry from Greece to Italy), both of which focus on the most extreme of environments and are cautionary tales of the truest sort.

This article was originally published in Little Village’s July 2023 issue.