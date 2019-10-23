Advertisement

Friday is the deadline for voter pre-registration and requesting mail-in ballots for the Nov. 5 election

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Vote Here sign, Johnson County Administration Building, Nov. 1, 2018 — Paul Brennan/Little Village

Friday is the deadline for Iowans wanting to pre-register to vote before the Nov. 5 election or request a mail-in absentee ballot.

Pre-registration must be completed by 5 p.m. on Oct. 25. Iowa citizens who will be 18 or older on Election Day, and have not been disqualified from voting by a judicial proceeding, can pre-register at the county auditor’s office, or online at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s electronic voter registration page.

Same-day registration will still be available on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. But the new ID requirements for registration on Election Day will require both proof of identity and proof of residence. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office has a list of required documents for Election Day registration.

Requests for mail-in absentee ballots must also be received by the county auditors office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 25. (Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 4, to be considered valid.)

In-person absentee voting is underway at county auditor’s offices across the state, and will continue through Monday, Nov. 4.

The Johnson County Auditor’s Office in Iowa City — 913 S Dubuque St, Suite 101 — is open weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Linn County Auditor’s Office in Cedar Rapids — 935 Second St, SW — is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, polls will open at 7 a.m. for the combined city and schools election, and remain open until 8 p.m.


