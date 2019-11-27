Free parking, free bus rides offered in Iowa City during Thanksgiving weekend







Downtown parking will be free in Iowa City on Thanksgiving, the Iowa City Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday. The policy applies to both the six downtown parking ramps and all the metered street parking spots.

Although motorists may be thankful for the free parking, anyone who relies on the city’s buses for transportation may be in more of a Festivus mood. There will be no bus service on Thursday. The buses will be back Friday, but they will be running on a Saturday schedule.

On both Friday and Saturday, however, everyone can ride Iowa City’s buses for free. Normal schedules and fees resume on Monday.

Parking will also be free in the downtown ramps on Friday and Saturday, to encourage people to shop locally. But that generosity won’t extend as far as street parking: anyone parking in a metered spot on Friday and Saturday will have to feed the meter.