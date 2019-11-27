Advertisement

Free parking, free bus rides offered in Iowa City during Thanksgiving weekend

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 21
    Shares

Parking meter, downtown Iowa City. Thursday, March 21, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Downtown parking will be free in Iowa City on Thanksgiving, the Iowa City Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday. The policy applies to both the six downtown parking ramps and all the metered street parking spots.

Although motorists may be thankful for the free parking, anyone who relies on the city’s buses for transportation may be in more of a Festivus mood. There will be no bus service on Thursday. The buses will be back Friday, but they will be running on a Saturday schedule.

On both Friday and Saturday, however, everyone can ride Iowa City’s buses for free. Normal schedules and fees resume on Monday.

Advertisement

Parking will also be free in the downtown ramps on Friday and Saturday, to encourage people to shop locally. But that generosity won’t extend as far as street parking: anyone parking in a metered spot on Friday and Saturday will have to feed the meter.


  • 21
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Little Village
2019 Give Guide

Get to know some of the nonprofits helping to make the CRANDIC a better place to live.

LEARN MORE

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS