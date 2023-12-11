Light and nature abound in this Frank Lloyd Wright house, nestled in Cedar Rock State Park





Fans of 20th century American architecture and, in particular, the Prairie Style of Frank Lloyd Wright will be charmed by Cedar Rock State Park, the site of one of his architectural gems.

Built on a limestone bluff overlooking the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County, near the town of Quasqueton, the house is one of only 47 that bears the bright red tile with Wright’s signature imprinted on it. He designed the house at the request of Lowell and Agnes Walter, even fashioning the unusually short upholstered chairs and sofas to fit the Walters’ small stature. Wright also selected the carpets, draperies and even accessories.

The Walter house — finished in 1950 and donated to the State of Iowa in 1981 — is considered one of Wright’s most complete Usonian homes. Wright applied the term Usonian to homes he designed to meet the needs of middle-income families and provide space for living simply and in harmony with nature. Everything about this house is compact and efficient — no attic, basement, garage or frills. If you’re a fan of tiny houses, you’ll be fascinated by such touches as a bathroom sink countertop that folds over to provide access to the bathtub. In truth, the hallway between the living room and the bedrooms is a bit claustrophobic.

But that living room is a wonder. Sure, it’s cozy, but the three exterior glass walls offer spectacular views of nearby gardens and the river valley to the south. Natural light from skylights fills the room, allowing houseplants to flourish. Broad overhangs with upturned edges soften the sunlight and shade the glass walls. Wright’s ingenious clerestories — a row of horizontal windows well above eye level — both brighten the interior space and release hot air trapped near the ceiling.

The visitor center and residence are open from late May to mid-October, Wednesday through Sunday. You can park your car at the visitor center and then be shuttled the last quarter-mile to the house. Free tours are available by reservation.

A guided hike of Cedar Rock State Park will take place on New Year’s Day 2024, starting at 1 p.m. in the visitor center with an outdoor winter yoga session.

This article was originally published in Little Village’s December 2023 issue as a part of Peak Iowa, fascinating state stories, sites and people.