Fire crews fight blaze at construction project in downtown Iowa City

Crews from the fire departments of Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty responded to a major fire at the Hieronymus Square construction project located at the corner of Burlington and Clinton streets on Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses at scene, the fire broke out at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The $41 million Hieronymus Square project involves the construction of two seven-story buildings joined in the middle by a two-story vestibule. One building will feature a mix of retail, office space and residential units. The other will be an extended stay hotel called Element.

The Iowa City Police Department have blocked off streets surrounding the site of the fire.

Burlington Street is closed between Madison St. and Gilbert St. and traffic is moving very slowly in the entire downtown area due to a structure fire. Please avoid downtown for the next few hours, if possible. — Iowa City Police (@IowaCityPolice) March 5, 2019