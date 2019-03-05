Advertisement

Fire crews fight blaze at construction project in downtown Iowa City

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Iowa City firefighters battle a fire at 314 S Clinton St in downtown Iowa City around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

Crews from the fire departments of Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty responded to a major fire at the Hieronymus Square construction project located at the corner of Burlington and Clinton streets on Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses at scene, the fire broke out at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The $41 million Hieronymus Square project involves the construction of two seven-story buildings joined in the middle by a two-story vestibule. One building will feature a mix of retail, office space and residential units. The other will be an extended stay hotel called Element.

The Iowa City Police Department have blocked off streets surrounding the site of the fire.

An Iowa City firefighter prepares a hose during a fire at 314 S Clinton St in downtown Iowa City around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village
An ambulance idles in front of the Voxman Music Building, adjacent to the site of a fire in downtown Iowa City. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village


