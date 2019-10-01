Advertisement

Final public input session for the Czech Village/NewBo Action Plan will be held on Wednesday night

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Czech Village/NewBo Open House

NewBo City Market — Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.

Czech Village has been designated by the state of Iowa as a Cultural District. — photo courtesy of the Czech Village Association’s website.

Residents will have a final opportunity to weigh in on the future of the New Bohemian District and Czech Village during an open house the Cedar Rapids Department of Community Development will hold on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at NewBo City Market.

Ideas from the two previous public input sessions on the Czech Village/NewBo Action Plan will be on display, and there will be an opportunity for people to offer suggestions on bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian access and how to retain historic qualities of the areas.

The Czech Village/NewBo Action Plan looks at the strengths, weaknesses and possibilities for the two areas.

The city has completed similar plans in the past, including the College District Action Plan, Mt. Vernon Road Corridor Action Plan and the Northwest Neighborhood Action Plan. The starting point for the plans has been EnvisionCR, an initiative adopted in January 2015 designed to engage residents on what the future of Cedar Rapids looks like.

City planners are interested in hearing opinions on potential new development in NewBo and Czech Village. One imporant concern that has come up at the previous input sessions is the design of future buildings and ensuring these buildings complement the historic nature of the two areas.

In the early 1900s, Cedar Rapids was a “melting pot” of Czech, Russian, Lebanese and Italian immigrants. This rich history is carried on through the local restaurants, shops and entertainment in the Czech Village and New Bohemia neighborhoods. The two areas are recognized by the state as an Iowa Cultural District, and NewBo is one of Cedar Rapids’ seven National Historic Districts.


