FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Cedar Rapids

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Aftermath of the Aug. 10 derecho in Cedar Rapids. — courtesy of Steve Shriver

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened a disaster recovery center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Individuals impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho can submit documents for their disaster assistance application at the site.

The disaster recovery center is located at the parking lot between Kernels Stadium and Kingston Stadium, 950 Rockford Rd SW. People should enter the parking lot from the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kurt Warner Way. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the site will offer drive-through services only. People are asked to stay in their vehicles when arriving and wear a facemask. FEMA staff, who will be wearing face masks and protective equipment, will take the documents, scan them and return them to the applicant.

Individuals applying for disaster assistance do not have to visit the site to submit their documents. The application can also be mailed, faxed or submitted online.


