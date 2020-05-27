Fareway stores are distributing free cloth face masks







Fareway Meat & Grocery announced on Wednesday its stores will be distributing free cloth face masks on a first-come, first-served basis. Like the ones distributed by Hy-Vee on Tuesday, these masks were made by Hanes and provided to the company for distribution by the state of Iowa.

It’s a reusable three-ply cotton mask that can be laundered. A total of 35,000 masks were provided to Fareway, so supplies at each store will be limited. No purchase is necessary to receive a mask.







