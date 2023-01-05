Eastern Iowa Weekender! Open Gallery @ CSPS | MOSH For Striking Ingredion Workers | Rules of the Game

The weather may be frenetic, but this weekend’s still got plenty to do! Whether you’re out surging through the slush on a winter cycling ride or taking in some art at CSPS and FilmScene, there’s plenty of opportunities for a great start to the year! Top pick: stop by the PS1 Close House and catch their MOSH fundraiser – all proceeds go to support striking Ingredion union workers in Cedar Rapids.
IC FabLab Winter Break Kid Camps
Dec 26 – Jan 6 – 8AM-5PM
Build, Create, Explore, Learn
More info >>
CSPS Hall
Open Gallery Reception
Jan 5 – 5:00pm
“Entanglements” Christina Farrell
More info >>
Opus Concert Cafe
First Friday Jazz
Jan 6 – 4:30pm
What better way to start each month, than an evening of jazz at the Opus Concert Café.
More info >>
Giving Tree Theater
Game Night
Jan 6 – 7:00pm
Put together your team of up to four players and join us for a night of fun. On our Game Night, teams will compete in a variety of different games for the chance to win prizes.
More info >>
La wine bar & restaurant
Tom Spielbauer – 2022 Iowa Blues Challenge Champion
Jan 6 – 7:30pm
Don’t miss the 2022 Iowa Blues Challenge champion (solo)- Tom Spielbauer, in this local send off party for his trip to Memphis!
More info >>
Sidekick Coffee and Books
Reading & Signing w/Dasia Taylor
Jan 7 – 10:00am
Join Dasia Taylor for a reading and signing of her page in the the latest edition of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls!
More info >>
Bike Library
Stay Cozy Winter Cycling Group Ride
Jan 7 – 4:30pm
Stay Cozy Winter Cycling Group Rides are led by the Iowa City Bike Library’s Stay Cozy mentors or anyone in the community who is interested in encouraging winter riding.
More info >>
PS1—Close House
MOSH Fundraiser for Striking Ingredion Workers
Jan 7 – 7:30pm
All proceeds go to support the striking Ingredion workers!
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Rules of the Game
Jan 8 – 4:00pm
Considered one of the greatest films ever made, The Rules of the Game by Jean Renoir, is a scathing critique of corrupt French society cloaked in a comedy of manners.
More info >>
Online
Grant Wood Country Forum
Jan 9 – 6:00pm (CST)
This online series is for anyone interested in learning and responding, conversationally or through creative writing, to the enduring legacy of Grant Wood, as well the history and culture of Iowa.
More info >>
Little Village’s best videos of 2022
In November, Little Village bid a fond farewell to our beloved and super-talented staff videographer Jason Smith, who accepted a position with the University of Iowa Center for Advancement as a multimedia specialist.
Book Review: ‘Oblivion’ by Robin Hemley
by Lily DeTaeye, Jan 5
What to say about Robin Hemley’s
Oblivion? The University of Iowa Writers Workshop alum’s 16th book was released this year on Gold Wake Press. And although it’s short in pages, the novel is not short on big ideas.
